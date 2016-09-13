U.S. soldiers are reflected in a puddle as they patrol Baquba, in Diyala province, some 65 km (40 miles) northeast of Baghdad October 30, 2008. This photograph has been rotated 180 degrees. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic (IRAQ)

The United States is at war and has been for more than a decade. Although major combat operations in Iraq in Afghanistan have ended, America still maintains a presence in both and will for years to come. It also funds Syrian rebels, bombs Islamic State strongholds in the region and runs drones from Afghanistan to the Horn of Africa.

With America fighting on so many fronts, it’s hard to understand the Pentagon’s strategy or the endgame for the various conflicts. Retired U.S. Army Colonel Andrew Bacevich says it feels that way because it is that way. According to Bacevich, the American military is fighting a war that began decades before 9/11.

This week on War College, Bacevich walks us through what he calls America’s War With the Greater Middle East and tells us how it started and why he thinks it must end.