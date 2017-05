The autonomous ship ''Sea Hunter'', developed by DARPA, is shown docked in Portland, Oregon after its christening ceremony, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

For a group of scientists working on weapons — some of which could end the world — DARPA has a surprisingly good reputation. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency is credited with creating the Internet and runs public contests for human-looking robots and self-driving cars.

This week on War College, we look at DARPA and some of the projects that still being carried out under the cover of official darkness.

(Jason Fields)