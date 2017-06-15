What the heck happened to Britain's Royal Navy?

To say the Britain's Royal Navy is legendary is probably to undersell it. There have been thousands of books - fiction and non-fiction - written about its successes during the Napoleonic wars. Admiral Horatio Nelson is famed around the world. One of London's central squares is named for his victory against the combined French and Spanish fleets in 1805. Making the story that much richer, Nelson died of a bullet wound as it became clear that his daring plan had succeeded.