FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 20 hours
Growing up CIA
#TopNews
#Business
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
In big win for Modi, Nitish Kumar teams up with his ruling BJP
POLITICS
In big win for Modi, Nitish Kumar teams up with his ruling BJP
Q&A: Anushka Sharma on being a creature of instinct
Bollywood
Q&A: Anushka Sharma on being a creature of instinct
Pakistan council orders "revenge rape" of teen girl
PAKISTAN
Pakistan council orders "revenge rape" of teen girl
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#War College
July 26, 2017 / 4:29 PM / in 20 hours

Growing up CIA

Matthew Gault

1 Min Read

Despite some close calls, America and Russia never fought a full-scale global conflict during the Cold War. The fear of nuclear Armageddon loomed for decades but never occurred. The world avoided the devastation thanks to the efforts of politicians, spies and soldiers. If not for some special and unexpected relationships across the Iron Curtain, the world may look very different today.

This week on War College, author Eva Dillon talks us through her new book Spies in the Family and one of the relationships that kept the world safe. Dillon’s father was a CIA spymaster whose most trusted asset was a high level Soviet general and a close family friend.

About the Author

Produced by Bethel Habte

The views expressed in this article are not those of Reuters News.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.