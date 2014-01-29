Post Holdings set to buy Britain's Weetabix in $1.76 billion deal: source
Post Holdings , the No.3 U.S. cereal company, is set to acquire British cereal company Weetabix in a $1.76 billion deal, a person familiar with the matter said.
HELSINKI The head of ship and power plant engine maker Wartsila (WRT1V.HE) said it was not currently in talks with British engineering company Rolls-Royce (RR.L), which previously approached the Finnish firm for a possible acquisition.
Wartsila Chief Executive Bjorn Rosengren said the company was planning acquisitions of its own and has identified a number of targets for possible deals.
"It is true we were approached last year with a bid... But there are no discussions taking place as this time," Rosengren, asked about Rolls-Royce's interest in Wartsila, told a news conference.
In 10 days, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will lift a ban on telecoms companies engaging in merger talks, and Wall Street is betting on T-Mobile US Inc , Sprint Corp and Dish Network Corp to be the first ones out of the gate.