An 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck northwest Washington state on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was recorded 75 miles (120 km) west of Seattle, Washington at about 9 p.m. local time, according to the USGS website.

"As my youngest said, it felt like the washer and dryer turned on," tweeted Megan Henry, a mother of three in nearby Tahuya, Washington.

There were no initial reports of damage or casualties. No tsunami was expected, the National Weather Service said on Twitter.

