The U.S. weather forecaster said on Thursday the El Nino weather phenomenon could surface within one or two months and last into the Northern Hemisphere spring, though it will remain weak throughout its duration.

El Nino, Spanish for "the boy", is a warming of sea-surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean. Below are some key commodities that could be affected by its return.

GRAINS, OILSEEDS, LIVESTOCK

El Nino could bring dry weather to Australia, which is already struggling with a drought, and it could also curb the country's wheat, sugar and cotton production.

An El Nino episode usually results in below-average rainfall in main palm oil producers Indonesia and Malaysia, cutting yields and pushing up global prices.

It could also worsen drought conditions in Thailand, a leading rice exporter.

El Nino would bring milder-than-normal temperatures to the U.S. Midwest. Iowa and Minnesota would benefit from the event's tendency for wetter-than-normal summers as the western Corn Belt recovers from a drought.

But excessive rains on the saturated soils of the eastern Corn Belt could be troublesome after an overly snowy winter. Drought-hit California, a major dairy and wine grape state, could see above-normal rainfall.

In China, El Nino could bring more rain south of the Yellow River and cause flooding in major rice- and cotton-growing regions.

Lower-than-normal temperatures could occur in China's top corn and soy areas in the northeast, leading to frost damage and lower grain output.

A strong El Nino in India, the world's No. 2 rice producer, would trigger lower production of summer crops such as rice, sugar cane and oilseeds.

In 2009, El Nino led to India's worst drought in nearly four decades, which helped push global sugar prices to their highest in around 30 years.

Previous El Nino episodes caused severe dry spells in the Philippines. A rice shortfall due to typhoons and drought connected to El Nino in 2010 prompted record imports of the staple.

SOFT COMMODITIES

A returning El Nino could cut output in main cocoa producers Ivory Coast, Ghana and Indonesia.

Erratic weather could affect the development of coffee cherries and cocoa pods. In Indonesia, the world's third-largest cocoa producer, El Nino usually means extremely dry weather. Major coffee producer Vietnam could also suffer.

El Nino usually brings warmer winters to No. 1 coffee producer Brazil, reducing the risk of coffee frost. But heavy rains would crimp production.

Drier weather could also counter the moisture-loving roya, or leaf rust fungus, that is ravaging coffee plantations in Central America.

