FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 days
Chance of El Nino weather this year now less than 50 percent, U.N. says
#Kashmir
#HugDiplomacy
#Wimbledon
#Mom
#G20
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
U.S. isolated on climate at summit of world leaders
G20 Summit
U.S. isolated on climate at summit of world leaders
Top seed Kerber lives to fight another day
Wimbledon
Top seed Kerber lives to fight another day
Iraq says Mosul victory imminent, IS to 'fight until death'
MIDDLE EAST
Iraq says Mosul victory imminent, IS to 'fight until death'
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
July 7, 2017 / 10:35 AM / in 2 days

Chance of El Nino weather this year now less than 50 percent, U.N. says

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The likelihood of El Nino weather conditions developing in the Pacific Ocean in the rest of 2017 is about 35-45 percent, rather than the 50-60 percent chance foreseen in April, the U.N.'s World Meteorological Agency said on Friday.

Neutral weather conditions are now the most likely scenario, with very little chance of La Nina - a generally cooling phenomenon that is the reverse of the El Nino, a warming of ocean surface temperatures associated with crop damage, fires and flash floods, it said.

Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by Stephanie Nebehay

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.