Hopes rise for safe birth by Japan's probably pregnant panda
TOKYO A female panda at a Tokyo zoo appears to be pregnant, zoo officials said on Friday, raising hopes for a safe birth five years after her first cub died within days of being born.
TOKYO Japan's weather bureau said on Friday that there was a 70 percent chance that the La Nina weather pattern would end during the spring of 2017.
There was also a 50 percent chance that the La Nina weather event would last at least through the end of winter, Japan Meteorological Agency said in its monthly forecast.
La Nina, which tends to occur unpredictably every two to seven years, is characterized by unusually cold temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean west of South America.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Tom Hogue)
BONN, Germany Fiji, due to lead global talks on climate change, said on Thursday that rising sea levels threaten New York and Miami and urged U.S. President Donald Trump to "stay in the canoe" alongside other nations in the fight against global warming.