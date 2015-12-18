PORTLAND, Ore. Landslides in western Oregon have damaged numerous homes, triggered evacuations and left at least one woman dead on Friday, as heavy rain wreaks havoc in coastal areas of the Pacific Northwest state.

An elderly woman and her dog were killed overnight on Friday when a rain-soaked hillside collapsed around the tiny coastal community of Florence, inundating the woman's home with mud and debris, an official with Siuslaw Valley Fire and Rescue said.

Dozens of the woman's neighbors were told to shelter in place as roads were blocked in the community.

The death marks at least the third in Oregon attributed to weather-related causes this month.

Earlier in December, an Oregon woman was crushed in bed by a fallen tree, and another woman drowned when her vehicle failed to ford a flooded road.

In addition, a sinkhole swallowed a car, damaged homes and prompted evacuations from more than 30 homes in the coastal tourist town of Newport, local police said.

The major coastal Highway U.S. 101 has been closed in both directions so crews can repair landslide damage, according to state transportation officials.

Cory Grogan, a spokesman for the Oregon Emergency Management Department, said three deaths in a single month are unfortunate but not unprecedented.

"We do periodically have flooding related deaths like this," he said. "It's always a tragedy, but it's not completely out of the norm - this is a bad storm, but it's not too surprising for Oregon."

