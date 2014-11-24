LONDON Above-normal temperatures are expected across Europe into December, but northern and western areas will likely experience colder weather after the New Year, Weather Services International (WSI) said on Monday.

WSI's forecasts are aimed at the commodities and energy sectors.

"The warm and wet pattern will likely continue across western Europe well into December, as low pressure continues to dominate," WSI meteorologist Todd Crawford said in a statement.

However, the likelihood of colder temperatures after the New Year in northern and western Europe has increased due to breakdown of the stratospheric polar vortex during the next month or so.

"We continue to expect that cold weather will become more and more frequent as the winter progresses," Crawford added.

DECEMBER:

Nordics - Warmer than normal in the west, colder than normal in the east

Britain - Warmer than normal

Northern Mainland - Warmer than normal, except extreme east

Southern Mainland - Warmer than normal, except extreme east

JANUARY:

Nordics - Warmer than normal

Britain - Colder than normal

Northern Mainland - Warmer than normal

Southern Mainland - Warmer than normal

FEBRUARY:

Nordics - Colder than normal, except extreme east

Britain - Colder than normal

Northern Mainland – Colder than normal in the west, warmer than normal in the east

Southern Mainland – Warmer than normal

(Reporting by Nina Chestney, editing by William Hardy)