Storm Gabrielle, which had weakened into a tropical depression, has regained the strength of a tropical storm, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest bulletin on Thursday.

It is located about 530 miles south-southeast of Nantucket in Massachusetts, with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour, the NHC said.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect, it added.

(Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)