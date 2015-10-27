A man passes by an illuminated IBM logo at the CeBIT computer fair in Hanover February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

International Business Machines Corp (IBM.N) is nearing an agreement to buy the Weather Company's digital assets in a deal that could be announced as soon as this week, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The deal, which will not include the Weather Channel cable network, would be valued at more than $2 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Tuesday, citing sources. (on.wsj.com/1P3rTAZ)

IBM and the Weather Company could not immediately be reached for comment.

