Popular health information website WebMD Health Corp (WBMD.O) said it called off talks to sell itself last week because it believed bidders thought it was worth less than its market value at the time.

WebMD announced that it was pulling itself off the auction block last week at the same time it warned investors of lower 2012 profits and said CEO Wayne Gattinella had resigned.

The company filed a statement with the Securities and Exchange commission on Thursday that shed light on its sale process.

WebMD said in the filing that the special committee of directors it had put in charge of the potential deal "concluded that it would either receive proposals well below the then trading price of its common stock or that certain of the potential private equity buyers likely would not submit any proposal at all."

WebMD said it had talks with seven private equity firms between November and January about a potential takeover, but none submitted an official bid. It did not disclose the names of the private equity firms.

The company also said it reached out to five potential strategic buyers in September and October, but only one expressed any interest in a deal. That company also decided not to bid, WebMD said.

WebMD is one of the best-known websites for consumers seeking health information on everything from allergies to cancer to better eating habits.

The company relies on advertising from drugmakers, who are now trying to curb expenses as they face generic competition to many of their top-selling medicines. For example, Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) lost patent protection on cholesterol fighter Lipitor in November, while Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY.N) and Sanofi SA (SASY.PA) are set to lose U.S. exclusivity on blood clot preventer Plavix later this year.

Shares of WebMD were up 1.4 percent at $26.67 in Thursday morning trade. They were as high as $40 earlier this month.

