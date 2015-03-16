A man walks past the Raytheon exhibition during the Australian International Airshow in Melbourne March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas

U.S. arms maker Raytheon Co is in talks to buy network-security company Websense Inc, owned by private-equity firm Vista Equity Partners LLC, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Vista has hired Citigroup Inc to sell Austin-based Websense for more than $1 billion, according to the report.

The company bought Websense for about $900 million in 2013.

Websense makes software that protects companies and their networks from cybercrime, malware and data theft.

Raytheon also bought privately held Blackbird Technologies, which provides cybersecurity, surveillance and secure communications to spy agencies and special operations units, for $420 million in November last year.

Spokeswoman Pam Erickson said Raytheon did not comment on rumors and speculation.

Representatives for Vista and Websense were not immediately available for a comment.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)