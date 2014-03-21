Childhood death of sibling might affect survivor’s lifespan
(Reuters Health) - Death of a sibling in childhood is associated with a greater risk of early death in the surviving brother or sister, researchers say.
The head of WellPoint Inc's commercial business said on Friday that the price of new hepatitis c drugs, which are made by Gilead Sciences Inc and Johnson and Johnson, are too high.
Ken Goulet, speaking to investors, said the company is working with regulators and drug manufacturers to bring these prices down to a "reasonable" level.
He said that as of mid-February the company had filled 100 prescriptions for commercial members.
On the Medicaid side of the business, WellPoint said that it is working with states on trying to determine how to proceed with either figuring out a managed care cost for the drug or excluding the drug from the managed care plans.
PARIS Iran has reported an outbreak of the highly contagious H5N1 bird flu virus in backyard ducks in the northern part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Monday, citing a report from the Iranian agriculture ministry.