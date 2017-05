The sign outside the Wells Fargo & Co. bank in downtown Denver April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) is seeing a greater appetite for acquisitions from corporate clients, CFO John Shrewsberry said Tuesday at an industry conference in New York.

Shrewsberry said lower financing costs may be a factor, though he said it may simply be "that time of year," where companies are thinking about how to accomplish their growth objectives.

