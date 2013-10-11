NEW YORK Fees drove a 33 percent rise in profits at Wells Fargo Corp's (WFC.N) brokerage and wealth management businesses in the third quarter from the same quarter a year ago, underscoring the continued transition of brokers from transaction-based salespeople to fee-compensated asset gatherers.

Profit at the bank company as a whole rose by a better-than-expected 13 percent in the third quarter, as it made up for a decline in its industry-leading mortgage business by releasing a large chunk of money set aside for bad loans. Wells's retail sector drew down $10 million from its reserves for bad loans.

Net income in the bank's "Wealth, Brokerage and Retirement" sector rose $112 million from a year ago to $450 million while revenue jumped by $274 million, or 9.0 percent, to $3.3 billion. Driving the lift was "strong growth in asset-based fees and higher net interest income, partly offset by decreased brokerage transaction revenue," Wells said in a news release.

It did not break out specific fee and commission revenue, but said client assets gathered by its retail brokers jumped 8 percent from a year ago and three percent from this year's second quarter to $1.3 trillion.

Commissions paid to brokers fell from this year's second quarter, it said.

EMPHASIS ON MANAGED ASSETS

Like many big wealth management companies, Wells has been pushing advisers to sell so-called "plan-based solutions" incorporating fee-based financial planning services and managed money accounts.

Managed account assets among advisers in its brokerage businesses grew 18 percent from a year ago to $350 million, while all client assets for the brokers were up 8 percent to $1.3 trillion.

The number of brokers at Wells Fargo, the fourth largest U.S. bank and the third largest brokerage firm, remained virtually flat at 15,285 as of September 30. That was up 1.0 percent from a year ago.

Across the three wealth businesses - private banking, brokerage and retirement services - assets rose 7.0 percent from a year ago and 3.0 percent from the second quarter to $1.5 trillion. Individual and institutional retirement account assets showed the biggest asset gains, up 10 percent and 11 percent to $326 billion and $288 billion respectively.

Wells's wealth, brokerage and retirement sector remains a small part of the fourth largest U.S. bank's businesses.

The sector's net income of $450 million last quarter compares to $3.34 billion from the fourth largest U.S. bank's retail branch and business banking sector and $1.97 billion from its wholesale, or corporate and investment banking, sector.

However, the wealth sector led the three in cross-selling products to its customers, another big push of commercial banks. Clients in the wealth sector averaged 10.4 bank products per household, up from 10.3 a year earlier. That compares with 6.15 products among branch banking households and 7.0 among Wells's wholesale banking clients.

(Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Editing by Linda Stern)