Wendy's Co WEN.N said on Friday that it reached an agreement with Chairman Nelson Peltz's Trian business, allowing the firm to increase its stake in the hamburger chain up to as much as 32.5 percent.

The December 1 agreement is between Wendy's, Trian Partners LP and various other Trian businesses. As of December 1, Trian beneficially owned 26.15 percent of Wendy's outstanding shares, the company said.

Leaders of Trian -- Peltz, Peter May and Edward Garden -- all sit on Wendy's board. Peltz is nonexecutive chairman, May is nonexecutive vice chairman and Garden is a director.

In 2008, Peltz's Triarc Cos, Arby's parent, bought Wendy's for $2.2 billion to create the world's third-largest publicly held fast-food chain, Wendy's/Arby's Group. This year, the company sold most of the Arby's roast beef sandwich chain to Roark Capital Group and changed its name to Wendy's Co.

(Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago; Editing by Derek Caney)