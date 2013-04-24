Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still has large loss
Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
Hard disk drive maker Western Digital Corp posted better-than-expected third-quarter revenue, helped by higher demand from enterprise customers.
Net income for the company, which along with Seagate Technology Plc dominates the hard disk drive market, fell to $391 million, or $1.60 per share, from $483 million, or $1.96 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 24 percent to $3.76 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.77 per share on revenue of $3.61 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Hard disk drive shipment rose 36 percent to 60.2 million units.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.