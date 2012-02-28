Hard drive manufacturer Western Digital Corp WDC.N said it agreed to sell some production equipment to Toshiba Corp (6502.T) in March after its acquisition of Hitachi Global Storage Technologies sparked antitrust concerns.

The deal would help Toshiba to manufacture and sell 3.5-inch hard drives for the desktop and consumer electronics market and for near-line applications, Western Digital said in a statement.

In March last year, Western Digital agreed to buy Hitachi Ltd's (6501.T) hard disk drive operations for about $4.3 billion in cash and stock, raising antitrust concerns.

Antitrust authorities in Japan, the United States and Europe had asked Western Digital to sell some production equipment.

Western Digital was forced to postpone its acquisition of the Hitachi Ltd (6501.T) unit -- initially scheduled for the end of September -- by six months.

Now, that it has reached a deal with Toshiba, the antitrust authorities are expected to give the green light.

In exchange, Western Digital will get Toshiba's stake in its production unit in Thailand, where operations have been suspended since last year's floods.

Western Digital shares were up about 2 percent in extended trade. The stock closed at $39.38 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani and Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)