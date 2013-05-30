* Japan cancels tender to purchase some U.S. wheat
* EU preparing to test incoming shipments
* Importers to seek details from U.S. government
(New throughout, updates prices of wheat futures and adds
comments from USDA officials and grain market analysts)
By Charles Abbott and Charlie Dunmore
WASHINGTON/BRUSSELS, May 30 Major global
importers expressed alarm over U.S. wheat supplies on Thursday
after the first-ever discovery of an unapproved strain of
genetically modified grain in Oregon, as U.S. officials raced to
contain the fallout.
Japan cancelled a tender offer to buy U.S. western white
wheat and the European Union said it would test incoming U.S.
shipments and block any containing genetically modified wheat.
U.S. wheat merchants did not report any cancellations of
purchases on Thursday, but some analysts feared a potentially
damaging blow to the $8 billion export business.
"Unless there's a quick resolution, this is not going to be
good for the export market," said Art Liming, grain futures
specialist with Citigroup.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said nine investigators
were collecting evidence in and around Oregon, the west coast
state where the genetically modified, or GM, wheat was found
growing. A USDA spokesman said the investigators are taking
witness statements, records and samples.
"We have increased the number of investigators throughout
this month to work quickly and carefully to cover as much ground
each day to determine what we are dealing with, how it got
there, and where it might have gone," he said.
The USDA said the GM wheat found in Oregon posed no threat
to human health, and also said there was no evidence that the
grain had entered the commercial supply chain.
GM crops tolerate certain pesticides, allowing farmers to
improve weed control and increase yields. Many consumers are
wary of GM food, and few countries allow imports of such cereals
for direct human consumption.
While most of the U.S. corn and soybean crops come from
genetically modified plants, no GM wheat varieties are approved
for general planting in the United States or elsewhere, the USDA
said. The EU has asked Monsanto, the maker of the GM wheat, for
a detection method to allow its controls to be carried out.
Scientists said the wheat found in Oregon was a strain
field-tested from 1998 to 2005 and deemed safe before St.
Louis-based Monsanto withdrew it from the regulatory
process. On Wednesday, Monsanto said there was
"considerable reason" to believe that the presence of its
product was "very limited".
U.S. wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade dipped on
Thursday. CBOT wheat for July delivery closed 4 cents per
bushel lower at $6.98-3/4 per bushel.
Asian wheat importers South Korea, China and the Philippines
said they were monitoring the situation. The world's biggest
wheat importer, Egypt, said it had no fears yet over supplies.
FOUND IN OREGON
The wheat was discovered this spring in an Oregon field that
grew winter wheat in 2012. USDA officials said that when a
farmer sprayed the so-called "volunteer" plants with a powerful
herbicide meant to kill off standard, unaltered wheat plants,
some of them unexpectedly survived.
Environmental activists expressed alarm at the discovery.
"The developers of GE wheat have repeatedly said that GE
wheat will not contaminate conventional or organic wheat because
it is predominantly self-pollinating. Despite these empty
promises, GE contamination has happened," Greenpeace
International scientist Janet Cotter said.
"The only way to protect our food and environment is to stop
the releases of GE crops to the environment - including a ban on
field trials."
Past discoveries of unapproved corn and rice varieties in
the supply chain have shuttered export markets for months and
cost billions of dollars in lost revenue.
The latest finding revives memories of farmers unwittingly
planting genetically modified rapeseed in Europe in 2000, while
in 2006 a large part of the U.S. long-grain rice crop was
contaminated by an experimental strain from Bayer CropScience
, prompting import bans in Europe and Japan.
The company agreed in court in 2011 to pay $750 million to
growers as compensation.
But some said the more apt precedent involved StarLink corn,
a GMO variety not approved for human consumption that was found
in a shipment of corn in Japan in 2000. Shipments to Asia were
cut deeply for more than a year afterward.
Wayne Bacon, president of French-based grain trader
Hammersmith Marketing said some consumers would have a knee-jerk
reaction.
"We all buy things with GM products in it every day, we just
don't know about it, but if suddenly we know that the loaf of
bread we are buying is made from GMO wheat then it becomes a
very negative thing with the consumer."
ASIA JITTERY
Asia imports more than 40 million tonnes of wheat annually,
almost a third of the global trade of 140-150 million tonnes.
The bulk of the region's supplies come from the United States,
the world's biggest exporter, and Australia, the No. 2 supplier.
"Asian consumers are jittery about genetically modified
food," said Abah Ofon, an analyst at Standard Chartered Bank in
Singapore. "This is adding to concerns that already exist on
quality and availability of food wheat globally."
European traders said any buyers who grow leery of U.S.
grain could opt for Black Sea and EU wheat.
China emerged this year as a key buyer of U.S. wheat, taking
around 1.5 million tonnes in the past two months. Chinese
purchases in the year to June 2014 are estimated to rise 21
percent to 3.5 million tonnes, according to the USDA, with most
shipments coming from the United States, Australia and Canada.
The Philippines, which buys about 4 million tonnes of wheat
a year and relies mainly on U.S. supplies, is waiting for more
details before acting, an industry official in Manila said.
Genetically modified crops cannot be grown legally in the
United States unless the government approves them after a review
to ensure they pose no threat to the environment or to people.
(Additional reporting by Chuck Abbott in Washington, Naveen
Thukral in Singapore, Niu Shuping in Beijing, Erik dela Cruz in
MANILA, Jane Chung in SEOUL, Yayat Supriatna in JAKARTA, Valerie
Parent, Michael Hogan and Sarah Mcfarlane; writing by Veronica
Brown and Karl Plume; editing by Richard Pullin, Keiron
Henderson, Jonathan Leff and David Gregorio)