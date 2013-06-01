* South Korea testing U.S. wheat and flour supplies at
weekend
* Other Asian nations step up inspections
* U.S. says no evidence rogue grain has entered supply chain
* Price impact concentrated on U.S. Pacific Northwest crops
By Charles Abbott and Meeyoung Cho
WASHINGTON/SEOUL, May 31 Two days after news
that genetically modified wheat had been found growing in
Oregon, U.S. officials said they were no closer to knowing how
it appeared, while South Korea joined Japan in suspending some
U.S. wheat purchases.
A top official with the U.S. Department of Agriculture said
Friday that investigators were "pursuing many avenues" to
determine how the wheat - which carries a gene making it
resistant to herbicide - popped up in late April.
Although the United States has embraced genetically modified
crops such as soybeans and cotton, genetically modified wheat
has never been approved in the United States, or anywhere else
in the world.
"We have not ... eliminated any" potential causes, said
Bernadette Juarez, deputy director of the investigative unit
with USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.
The wheat found in a northeast Oregon field in late April
was developed by biotech giant Monsanto Co more than a
decade ago but never put into commercial production.
South Korean millers suspended imports of U.S. wheat on
Friday and the discovery of the long-forgotten strain prompted
Japan to shun wheat from the Pacific Northwest at its weekly
tender on Thursday. The European Union said it would step up
testing.
Other Asian countries boosted inspections, but stopped short
of imposing import bans.
All involved, from the USDA to farmers to exporters, will be
watching for results, expected on Monday, of tests in South
Korea on supplies of U.S. wheat and flour to see if any show
signs of the errant strain.
The USDA was confident. "There is no indication that any GE
(genetically engineered) wheat is in commerce," Ed Curlett, USDA
spokesman, said on Friday, based on the investigation so far.
Regardless of the outcome of the tests, the appearance of
the mysterious wheat has already fanned new debate over GMO
crops and the controls meant to keep their seeds from comingling
with traditional crops.
Industry players nevertheless saw few signs of panic,
despite concerns that the discovery could cut into the U.S.
wheat export business, estimated this week at $9 billion for the
current fiscal year.
A major wheat merchant in Canada said he had seen no sign of
buyers shifting away from the United States, and expected the
nervous response to fade soon.
Wheat futures prices in Chicago, meanwhile, closed at a
three-week high.
Monsanto abandoned efforts to commercialize genetically
modified wheat after buyers raised concern about safety. Its
final field tests on GMO wheat were conducted in 2005.
LOCALIZED IMPACT
The impact of the GMO wheat find has been felt mostly on
cash prices in the Pacific Northwest, where Asian countries
purchase white wheat grown in Oregon, Idaho and Washington State
to use for noodles and other products. Japan bought other
classes of U.S. wheat on Thursday at its regular tender.
South Korea - which last year sourced roughly half of its
total wheat imports of 5 million tonnes from the United States -
has also raised quarantine measures on U.S. wheat bought to feed
livestock, while Thailand put ports on alert.
Roy Wyden, a Democratic U.S. Senator from Oregon, on Friday
urged USDA to work with other agencies to ensure the discovery
of GMO wheat did not become an unfair barrier to trade.
To pin down the origin of the wheat over recent weeks, the
USDA extracted DNA from the tissue of wheat plants collected by
its investigators from the Oregon field, and sent material to
three facilities.
South Korean officials said the United States had provided
the DNA sequence of the rogue GMO strain to help Korean
inspectors detect if it was in other imported U.S. wheat and
flour.
"From this weekend, we will also collect wheat and flour
imported from all over the United States and will conduct tests
next week," said Ahn Man-ho, a spokesman at Seoul's Ministry of
Food and Drug Safety.
South Korean importers say they will not import U.S. wheat
until all tests are completed.
TIGHT AUSSIE SUPPLY
Asia imports more than 40 million tonnes of wheat annually,
almost a third of the global trade of 140-150 million tonnes.
The bulk of Asia's supply comes from the United States, the
world's biggest exporter, and Australia, the No. 2 supplier.
Australia will struggle to soak up extra demand as its
supplies tighten following unsustainably brisk exports and
growing demand from domestic livestock farmers.
"The bulk of grain suppliers (in Australia) are cancelling
shipping slots and selling grain to domestic feed mills and
feedlots," said Stefan Meyer, a manager for cash markets at
brokerage INTL FCStone in Sydney.
Masaaki Kadota, executive director of the Flour Millers
Association of Japan, said it would be difficult to find
alternatives for the U.S. Western White grade. Wheat grown in
nations such as Australia and Canada is mainly the medium to
hard type - more suitable for making bread than noodles.
Separately on Friday, Monsanto officials told a German
newspaper they were no longer lobbying in Europe for the
cultivation of genetically modified crops, having concluded that
broad support for the crops there is lacking.