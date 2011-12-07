OTTAWA Canada's Conservative government will appeal a court decision which criticized the way it stripped the Canadian Wheat Board of its grain marketing monopoly, a government minister said on Wednesday.

A federal court judge in the province of Manitoba said federal Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz broke the law by not consulting with the Canadian Wheat Board or holding a farmer vote.

"We will be appealing that decision because quite frankly we believe in marketing freedom for Canadian farmers," Human Resources and Skills Development Diane Finley told the House of Commons.

