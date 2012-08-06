SYDNEY Australian mining magnate Nathan Tinkler has no plans to cut the A$5.25 billion ($5.54 billion) offer to take Whitehaven Coal (WHC.AX) private despite a weak commodities outlook, Bloomberg reported.

Tinkler was cited by Bloomberg as saying shareholders and the company's board of directors were unlikely to accept a lower offer.

"I don't think the board would accept," he said in the report. "There comes a line where you're buying things at value and one where you're not going to get a deal done."

A spokesman for Tinkler, 36, confirmed the comments in the report. He declined to comment further.

Tinkler, an electrician turned miner, revealed the A$5.20 per share offer in July and said shareholders holding 48.3 percent of Whitehaven were backing him. Tinkler is the largest shareholder in Whitehaven with a 21.4 percent stake.

Whitehaven shares ended 3.1 percent higher at A$3.66 on Monday, in a broader market that closed 1.2 percent up. Whitehaven is still trading around 30 percent below the offer price, reflecting doubts the deal will be completed as commodity prices fall.

Australian thermal coal prices have fallen about 20 percent this year to around $90 per metric ton (1.1023 tons), nearing the marginal cost of production for some mines.

Tinkler has lined up debt from Barclays (BARC.L), JPMorgan (JPM.N) and UBS UBSN.VX for the offer. According to sources, the size of the debt is up to A$2.5 billion. ($1 = 0.9476 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)