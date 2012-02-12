Singer and actress Whitney Houston, winner of six Grammy Awards and best known for her hit "I Will Always Love You," was found dead at a Beverly Hills hotel on Saturday at the age of 48.

Following are some reactions from the music industry via statement, Twitter or to Reuters.

-- "I just can't talk about it now. It's so stunning and unbelievable. I couldn't believe what I was reading coming across the TV screen. My heart goes out to Cissy, her daughter Bobbi Kris, her family and Bobby." -- Aretha Franklin

-- "Six-time GRAMMY winner Whitney Houston was one of the world's greatest pop singers of all time who leaves behind a robust musical soundtrack spanning the past three decades. Her powerful voice graced many memorable and award-winning songs. A light has been dimmed in our music community today, and we extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends, fans and all who have been touched by her beautiful voice." -- Neil Portnow, president and CEO, The Recording Academy.

-- "Heartbroken and in tears over the shocking death of my friend, the incomparable Ms. Whitney Houston." -- Mariah Carey

-- "She was just a gift in voice ... She was just so innocent in the business, and that voice was so pure and her life was so pure. That's what I'm holding on to. I think what we're going to do in the long run of her life story is focus on the voice, not the tragedy, but the voice." -- Lionel Richie told CNN.

-- "I've know Whitney since she was a little girl and I loved her. She was like family to me. I will miss her." -- Smokey Robinson

-- "Whitney Houston was not only an amazing artist but also a beautiful person. She was so smart and her knowledge and appreciation for the musical art form was remarkable." -- Berry Gordy, Motown founder.

-- "It is so so heartbreaking, and we are all filled with sadness. It's a loss of one of the greatest treasures to the world of not only music but to everyone around her, her family, her mother Cissy, her aunt Dionne. It is just a tremendous tragedy for all of us." -- Tommy Mottola, former CEO and chairman of Sony Music Entertainment, told CNN.

-- "No words! Just tears #DearWhitney." -- Rihanna on Twitter.

-- "So devastating. We will always love you Whitney, R.I.P." -- Katy Perry on Twitter.

