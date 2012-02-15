Whitney Houston poses with her Grammy after she was named Best Pop Vocal Performer - Female at the 30th annual Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall, March 2, 1988. REUTERS/Mark Peterson

Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner in a scene from the 1992 film 'The Bodyguard'. REUTERS/Courtesy Warner Home Video

Whitney Houston performs before winning for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance at the 42nd annual Grammy Awards, February 23, 2000. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

A Los Angeles County Coroner's van is moved into place to collect the body of singer Whitney Houston, after she was found dead in her Beverly Hilton hotel room, in Beverly Hills, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Parishioners of The New Hope Baptist Church where Whitney Houston sang in the choir leave after a morning service in Newark, New Jersey February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Jennifer Hudson reacts after performing 'I Will Always Love You' as a tribute to the late Whitney Houston at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Flowers and a photograph of the late singer Whitney Houston are pictured at a makeshift memorial to her at a corner of the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Flowers, a teddy bear and photographs of the late singer Whitney Houston are pictured at a makeshift memorial to her at a corner of the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

A private jet thought to be carrying the friends and family of pop singer Whitney Houston takes off at Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles, California, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

A woman holds a candle outside a funeral home where the hearse carrying the body of singer Whitney Houston arrived in Newark, New Jersey February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Whitney Houston bows after performing 'I Didn't Know My Own Strength' at the 2009 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 22, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A van believed to be carrying the body of pop singer Whitney Houston arrives at the Whigham funeral home in Newark, New Jersey February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Flowers are strewn on a field at a makeshift memorial to singer Whitney Houston at a corner of the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

A general view of Whigham Funeral Home, which is handling the funeral service of pop singer Whitney Houston, is seen at Newark, New Jersey February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A man takes pictures of a memorial decorated for pop singer Whitney Houston, outside of New Hope Baptist Church at Newark, New Jersey, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A Filipino fan writes a message on a tribute wall for the late American singer-actress Whitney Houston that is displayed inside a mall in Manila, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

LOS ANGELES Officials investigating the death of singer Whitney Houston have issued subpoenas for her medical records after finding prescription drugs in her Beverly Hills hotel room.

The Los Angeles Coroner's office said on Wednesday the move was standard procedure in such cases. Houston, 48, who had a history of addiction to cocaine and alcohol, was found unconscious and underwater in a bathtub late last week on the eve of the annual Grammy Awards show.

A private funeral is planned for her in her Newark, New Jersey hometown this coming Saturday. NBC and CBS television networks reported on Wednesday that Aretha Franklin, Houston's godmother, has been asked to sing at the service.

The coroner's office has declined to release details of an initial autopsy on the "I Will Always Love You" pop star, and is awaiting results of tests for drugs, alcohol and other substances that may have been in her system.

"It is just standard protocol to find out who were the deceased's doctors and what the person was being treated for," said Lt. Fred Corral, of the Los Angeles Coroner's office.

"We do that all the time when we find drugs or alcohol at the scene," he added, referring to the subpoenas.

Celebrity website TMZ.com obtained a copy of Houston's death certificate on Wednesday, which showed the cause of death as "deferred." The certificate said Houston would be buried at a Westfield, New Jersey cemetery, and TMZ quoted sources close to the family as saying she would be laid to rest next to the grave of her father John.

Officials have said they found some prescription drugs in Houston's hotel room but they declined to give details. TMZ said the amount was small, but included the anti-anxiety drug Xanax, over the counter painkillers and some antibiotics.

Houston had a well-chronicled addiction to cocaine, marijuana, prescription drugs and alcohol. She was last in rehab in May 2011.

Celebrity media have reported that Houston was seen drinking heavily and behaving erratically in the three or four days before her death.

Us Weekly, in a cover story for its Friday edition, quoted an unnamed insider as saying she would mix different substances. "The alcohol would lower her inhibitions, then she'd think it was no big deal to take a sleeping pill or two and smoke some weed," the source told the magazine.

Houston leaves behind ex-husband Bobby Brown and the couple's 18 year-old daughter Bobbi Kristina, who was hospitalized twice over the weekend for anxiety.

Brown, who was married to Houston for 15 tumultuous years, said in a statement on Wednesday, that the teen was improving.

"My daughter Bobbi Kristina is doing much better," Brown said. "We continue to provide love and support to Bobbi Kristina. She is dealing with the tragedy of her mother's death and would prefer to do it outside of the public eye. I ask again that our privacy be respected."

Sales and downloads of Houston's best-known songs have soared since Saturday. Single digital track downloads surpassed 887,000 in the 24 hours after her death and her greatest hit album re-entered the Billboard music charts at No.6.

(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)