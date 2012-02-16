Whitney Houston poses with her Grammy after she was named Best Pop Vocal Performer - Female at the 30th annual Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall, March 2, 1988. REUTERS/Mark Peterson

A Los Angeles County Coroner's van is moved into place to collect the body of singer Whitney Houston, after she was found dead in her Beverly Hilton hotel room, in Beverly Hills, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Parishioners of The New Hope Baptist Church where Whitney Houston sang in the choir leave after a morning service in Newark, New Jersey February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Jennifer Hudson reacts after performing 'I Will Always Love You' as a tribute to the late Whitney Houston at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Flowers and a photograph of the late singer Whitney Houston are pictured at a makeshift memorial to her at a corner of the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Flowers, a teddy bear and photographs of the late singer Whitney Houston are pictured at a makeshift memorial to her at a corner of the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

A private jet thought to be carrying the friends and family of pop singer Whitney Houston takes off at Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles, California, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

A woman holds a candle outside a funeral home where the hearse carrying the body of singer Whitney Houston arrived in Newark, New Jersey February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Whitney Houston bows after performing 'I Didn't Know My Own Strength' at the 2009 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 22, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A van believed to be carrying the body of pop singer Whitney Houston arrives at the Whigham funeral home in Newark, New Jersey February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Flowers are strewn on a field at a makeshift memorial to singer Whitney Houston at a corner of the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

A general view of Whigham Funeral Home, which is handling the funeral service of pop singer Whitney Houston, is seen at Newark, New Jersey February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A man takes pictures of a memorial decorated for pop singer Whitney Houston, outside of New Hope Baptist Church at Newark, New Jersey, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A Filipino fan writes a message on a tribute wall for the late American singer-actress Whitney Houston that is displayed inside a mall in Manila, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

NEWARK, New Jersey Police on Thursday said they plan to lock down streets near Saturday's private funeral for Whitney Houston in her hometown of Newark, New Jersey and urged the thousands of fans expected to crowd the area to stay home.

The U.S. pop star will be laid to rest after the noon (1700 GMT) service that will be held at the New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, where she performed while growing up. Several blocks around the church will be cordoned off and fans will not be allowed near it, Newark police said on Thursday.

Newark Police Director Samuel DeMaio urged fans to watch the funeral on television - U.S. networks are planning to broadcast the event - and he added there would be no procession from the funeral home where Houston's body is resting to the church.

Aretha Franklin as well as Stevie Wonder will perform at the service, a family spokesman said.

Houston, 48, died in a Beverly Hills hotel room Saturday on the eve of the music industry's Grammy Awards. She was found underwater in a bathtub in her hotel room, according to police.

The body of the beloved singer, who had a history of addiction to cocaine and alcohol, was flown to New Jersey late on Monday from Los Angeles. Her death stunned the music world, her family and her fans, who have complained on social media networks that they have no place to mourn.

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie defended his decision to have flags flown at half staff for the funeral after online criticism that the honor should be reserved for soldiers killed in action.

"I am disturbed by people who believe that because her ultimate demise - and we don't know what is the cause of her death yet - but because of her history of substance abuse that somehow she's forfeited the good things that she did in her life," he told reporters on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, officials investigating Houston's death have issued subpoenas for her medical records after finding prescription drugs in her Beverly Hills hotel room.

The Los Angeles Coroner's office said the move was standard procedure in such cases. The office has declined to release details of an initial autopsy on the "I Will Always Love You" pop star, and is awaiting results of tests for drugs, alcohol and other substances that may have been in her system.

Houston hails from gospel and soul music royalty and many stars are likely to attend her funeral service. She is the cousin of Dionne Warwick and the daughter of Cissy Houston, who backed up Franklin.

Houston rose to fame in the mid-1980s with early hits such as "Saving All My Love For You" and "How Will I Know."

(Reporting By Jonathan Allen and Mike Segar, Editing by Christine Kearney, Bob Tourtellotte and Paul Simao)