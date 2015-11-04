Barry Diller's IAC to buy Angie's List in online home services deal
IAC/InterActiveCorp said on Monday it would buy consumer review website operator Angie's List Inc in a $500 million deal that bolsters its online home contractor services.
Upscale grocer Whole Foods Market Inc (WFM.O) said it would buy back an additional $1 billion in shares and increased its quarterly dividend.
Whole Foods raised its dividend by 4 percent, its fifth consecutive increase since reinstating the dividend in 2011.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Buyout firm Apollo Global Management LLC is seeking to convince U.S. telephone conferencing services provider West Corp to lower its price expectations and accept a $2 billion acquisition offer, according to people familiar with the matter.