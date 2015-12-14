TEL AVIV Israeli flavor and fine ingredients maker Frutarom Industries (FRUT.TA) has agreed to buy Austrian savory flavor maker Wiberg for 119 million euros ($130 million), it said on Monday, its largest acquisition ever.

Wiberg had sales of about 155 million euros in 2015 and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 17 million euros. The value of Wiberg's assets stood at 107.8 million euros at the end of 2014.

Frutarom, which acquired 12 companies in 2015, also raised its sales target to $2 billion by 2020 with an EBITDA profit margin from core activity above 22 percent. Last month it said it aimed for sales of more than $1.5 billion by 2020.

Frutarom's shares were up 8.4 percent at 187.3 shekels ($48.61) in morning trade in Tel Aviv.

Salzburg-based Wiberg's savory products include flavor extracts, seasoning blends and functional ingredients for the food industry, with an emphasis on processed meats and convenience foods. It employs 670 people and operates five production sites.

The global market for savory flavors is growing due to the rise in standard of living and changes in lifestyle and consumer habits, Frutarom said. Frutarom sees savory flavors as an important growth engine and about 10 years ago began increasing activity in the sector through acquisitions in Europe, North America, Africa and Asia.

"Wiberg will also facilitate the acceleration of our penetration into the savory market in North America through its Canadian-based activity, which also has R&D labs, a factory and a sales platform on the west coast of the United States," Frutarom Chief Executive Ori Yehudai said.

The transaction will be financed with bank debt. Completion of the deal is subject to approval from the German and Austrian antitrust authorities, which Frutarom expects will be granted at the beginning of 2016.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen; editing by Susan Thomas)