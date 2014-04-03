Lauren Hutton turns heads at 73 in new lingerie ad
NEW YORK Model and actress Lauren Hutton is turning heads again by appearing in a commercial for Calvin Klein underwear, at the age of 73.
NEW YORK Television personality Willard Scott, a former weatherman who has been with NBC's "Today" morning news show for more than 30 years, has wed his longtime girlfriend at the age of 80.
Scott and Paris Keena were married in Fort Myers, Florida, on Monday, according to Today.com, which posted a picture of the smiling couple.
A former disc jockey and weatherman in Washington, D.C., Scott is known for his happy birthday wishes for centenarians on the "Today" show. His first wife, Mary, died in 2002.
Scott and Keena first met in 1977. They had been together for about 11 years before tying the knot.
When asked about a honeymoon, Keena told the website: "Our whole life has been a honeymoon."
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
NEW YORK Model and actress Lauren Hutton is turning heads again by appearing in a commercial for Calvin Klein underwear, at the age of 73.
NEW YORK A U.S. judge has blocked a planned release of new Prince music on the first anniversary of his death this week.