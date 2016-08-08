Thermo Fisher in talks to buy Patheon: Bloomberg
Scientific instruments maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc is in talks to buy Patheon NV , Bloomberg reported late on Sunday.
Pipeline company Williams Cos Inc and its mater limited partnership said they agreed to sell their Canadian businesses to Inter Pipeline Ltd for total cash proceeds of C$1.35 billion ($1.03 billion).
Williams Partners LP will get a net consideration of about $817 million and Williams Cos will get about $209 million, after a waiver of $150 million of incentive distribution rights in the quarter, the two companies said.
Both companies plan to use the cash proceeds to reduce borrowings on credit facilities.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
Scientific instruments maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc is in talks to buy Patheon NV , Bloomberg reported late on Sunday.
SYDNEY U.S. buyout firm TPG Capital Management on Monday raised its cash bid for Fairfax Media Ltd , offering A$2.76 billion ($2.04 billion) for the struggling Australian publisher and sending its shares to a six-year high.