Energy Transfer Equity (ETE.N) walked away from its more than $20 billion takeover of Williams Cos Inc (WMB.N) on Wednesday after months of lawsuits and heated arguments between the rival pipeline companies.

A Delaware judge ruled last week that ETE could terminate the deal after Tuesday over tax issues that were raised by the company's lawyers. Williams has appealed that ruling.

Williams said it would seek damages against ETE, which it believes has no right to end the deal. It has previously said damages could be as much as $10 billion.

Williams plans to refocus on its natural gas pipeline business.

Rob Thummel, portfolio manager at Tortoise Capital, said the companies are better off without the uncertainty of the deal hanging over them. Tortoise is a top 10 shareholder at both companies.

"We've got finality to this and they should return to what they're good at, which is operating key strategic assets," he said.

Both companies have said they may need to trim dividends as they look to maintain investment grade credit ratings at the master limited partnerships they control, Energy Transfer Partners (ETP.N) and Williams Partners (WPZ.N).

Shares of ETE were up 4 percent at $14.99 on Wednesday afternoon, while Williams was up 0.6 percent at $20.76.

ETE ended the deal because its lawyers did not believe it would be tax-free.

The company originally raised the tax issues in April and rejected two possible solutions proposed by Williams.

The deal has been in doubt for months, with Williams accusing Energy Transfer of trying to break it. The two companies have sued each other.

ETE Chief Executive Kelcy Warren, a Dallas billionaire, set his sights on Williams last year to transform his company into one of the world's biggest pipeline networks. He made an unsolicited bid last June and reached a deal in late September that was then worth $33 billion.

But oil and gas prices dropped significantly after the merger was announced. The companies' shares fell sharply, and investors started to worry that the $6 billion cash portion of the deal would saddle ETE with too much debt.

ETE made it clear that it no longer believed the deal was attractive. It slashed estimates for expected cost savings and said it would probably have to cut distributions to shareholders entirely next year if it had to complete the acquisition. It also said it would have to cut jobs in Williams' home state of Oklahoma.

