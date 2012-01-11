NEW YORK "Star Trek" actor William Shatner is returning to Broadway for the first time in 50 years for a one-man show that will kick off a U.S. national tour, producers said on Tuesday.

Shatner, 80, best known for playing Captain Kirk in the long-running TV sci-fi show "Star Trek", will take audiences on a voyage through his life and career "from Shakespearean stage actor to internationally known icon and raconteur," according to a statement.

"Shatner's World: We Just Live in It", will run from Feb 16-March 4 at the Music Box Theatre. Shatner, who was last seen playing a grouchy dad in the U.S. TV comedy "$#*! My Dad Says", is then expected to take the show on a 15-week tour.

The Canadian actor made his Broadway debut in 1956 in the classical play "Tamburlaine the Great" but has not worked on the Great White Way since 1962.

"My plan has always been to return to Broadway every 50 years. I can't ask my fans to wait for me longer than Halley's Comet, so I'm coming back," Shatner quipped in a statement.

