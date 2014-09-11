MILAN Italian mobile phone operator Wind, a unit of Russian telecoms group Vimpelcom VIP.O, has set an end-October deadline to receive non-binding offers for its phone masts, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

"The plan is to close (the deal) by the end of the year," one of the sources added.

Wind's sale and leaseback mobile phone masts is a long-expected deal that could be worth at least 500 million euros ($647 million), several sources familiar with the situation told Reuters last week.

($1 dollar = 0.7726 euro)

(Reporting by Massimo Gaia and Claudia Cristofori, writing by Agnieszka Flak)