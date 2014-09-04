Netflix clinches licensing deal with China's iQiyi.com
BEIJING Netflix is to introduce original content in China in a licensing deal with local video streaming service iQiyi.com, the U.S. company said on Tuesday.
SEOUL South Korea's Hyundai Green Food Co Ltd (005440.KS) said on Friday it has pulled out of negotiations to acquire kimchi refrigerator maker WiniaMando Inc.
Hyundai Green Food said in a regulatory filing it had made the decision to pull out of the talks after failing to reach a final agreement.
Hyundai said in August that it agreed to acquire WiniaMando for around 150 billion won ($147.25 million) from global private equity firm CVC Capital Partners. Hyundai's regulatory filing did not elaborate on why the deal was not completed.
HONG KONG HSBC Holdings Plc has been formally mandated as an adviser on the initial public offering of Saudi Arabia's national oil giant Aramco , expected to be the world's largest ever IPO, HSBC's chief executive said on Monday.