Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO.N) said it received an unsolicited buyout offer from racing car enthusiast Alex Mascioli, valuing the largest U.S. motor homes maker at $321.5 million.

The company, known for its large, luxurious touring buses that provide home-like comfort on the road, said it has not received enough information to call the $11-per-share offer as credible, and asked its shareholders not to take any action.

Mascioli's offer, made through his investment firm North Street Capital LP, is a 29 percent premium to Winnebago's Thursday closing price.

Shares of the company were trading well short of the offer at $9 on the New York Stock Exchange, indicating investor skepticism over the deal.

The Winnebago bid comes less than a year after Mascioli tried to buy luxury car maker Spyker from Swedish Automobile for 32 million euros. The deal, however, lapsed and the Swedish firm said it was in talks with another company.

Speaking to Reuters, Mascioli said he had reached out to Winnebago last month and made an initial offer of $10.25 per share, which the company rejected.

North Street then sent a revised offer letter of $11 per share, he said.

"If they respond to what we had asked with minimal non-evasive due diligence, then we might see further value in the company and possibly raise the offer based on findings from there," he said.

"We have other dealings that we feel we can integrate with Winnebago and increase their growth," Mascioli said.

North Street does not have holdings in the recreational vehicle (RV) industry but has joint ventures in the wide truck industry, he said.

Winnebago said its board will review any additional information relating to the offer and respond in due course.

The offer is highly conditional, requiring due diligence and further negotiation, Winnebago noted.

Mascioli said the offer was not highly conditional. "It is conditional on no major adverse changes from the last quarterly reporting period."

He said he has not had formal discussions with the Winnebago board or management, but has spoken with others at the company.

The company did return calls seeking further information.

Founded in 1958, Forest City, Iowa-based Winnebago has been struggling in recent years as consumers put off spending on big-ticket items such as recreational vehicles in a weak economy.

RV shipments in 2012 are expected to total 265,200 units, an increase of 5 percent, but below 2006 levels of 390,500, according to Recreational Vehicle Industry Association.

