MILWAUKEE Authorities said on Wednesday that a zombie apocalypse had not occurred in central Wisconsin despite the discovery of an empty casket along a rural highway over the weekend.

A driver alerted authorities after spotting the casket on Saturday on the side of a road in the city of Friendship, about 80 miles north of Madison, the Adams County Sheriff's Office said.

On Wednesday, an unidentified man came forward to claim the casket, telling authorities that it fell out of a boat he was pulling with his truck, according to a sheriff's office Facebook post.

"There was no sign that it was ever used for a burial," Adams County Deputy Joe LeBreck said. "We had no concerns that we had a grave robbery or a zombie apocalypse here."

