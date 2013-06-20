Unilever Group's (ULVR.L) (UNc.AS) Wish-Bone salad dressing is drawing interest from food companies B&G Foods Inc (BGS.N) and Pinnacle Foods Inc (PF.N), according to several sources familiar with the matter.

Wish-Bone, being shopped by Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N), could fetch $400 million to $500 million in a sale, the sources said.

Other food companies, including Post Holdings Inc (POST.N) and Clorox Co (CLX.N), have passed on the deal, the sources said.

Goldman Sachs, B&G Foods and Pinnacle declined to comment. Unilever, Post and Clorox could not be reached for comment.

As Unilever looks to refocus on its personal care business, it is selling non-core brands like Wish-Bone.

In January, Unilever sold peanut butter company Skippy to Hormel Foods Corp (HRL.N) for $700 million.

Wish-Bone was purchased by Lipton in 1958 from brand founder Phil Sollomi, according to the company's website. Lipton was acquired by Unilever in 1972.

(Reporting by Olivia Oran and Soyoung Kim in New York; Editing by John Wallace)