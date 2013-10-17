Kidney transplant vouchers could address timing issues
(Reuters Health) - - Creating kidney transplant vouchers for future transplants could reduce the long waiting list for organs in the United States, a new study suggests.
Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has recalled five prescription-only drugs made by India's Wockhardt Ltd after it found deficiencies in manufacturing procedures at the drugmaker's Chikalthana factory.
The agency said there was no evidence that the products are defective and that patients who already have the medicines do not need to return them. However, pharmacies dispensing clinics and wholesalers have been asked to stop selling them.
MHRA said its action follows a precautionary recall made by Wockhardt, which is asking retail outlets to return five over-the-counter medicines.
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in MUMBAI; Editing by Sunil Nair)
(Reuters Health) - - Women with breast cancer who sleep at least nine hours a night may be more likely to die from their tumors than patients who get just eight hours of rest, a recent study suggests.