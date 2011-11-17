ANCHORAGE, Alaska Alaska wildlife managers have postponed a decision on a controversial proposal to kill wolves in a region south of Anchorage, a state spokesman said on Wednesday.

The Alaska Board of Game postponed its decision on a wolf-control program for the Kenai Peninsula until mid-January, said Scott Crass, a spokesman for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

The board had considered the proposal at a meeting that ended this week, but board members opted against making a decision to obtain more information, Crass said.

The proposal would authorize shooting of wolves from aircraft to thin out packs, with the intention of boosting the moose population in the region.

The program would be the first authorized by the state to kill wolves by aerial shooting on the Kenai Peninsula.

Compared to remote parts of Alaska where state-ordered wolf kills have been conducted, the Kenai Peninsula is more densely populated, with numerous cities, towns and connecting highways. It is also a major tourist and recreation destination.

(Reporting by Yereth Rosen: Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis)