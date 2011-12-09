JOHANNESBURG The chief executive of South Africa's Woolworths Holdings (WHLJ.J) isn't worried about losing market share to Wal-Mart (WMT.N) in Africa, as he targets the continent's rising wealth with fashionable clothing and high-end food.

With its focus on the millions of newly rich Africans, Woolworths may see more competition from Spain's Zara, rather than the budget U.S. retailer, Ian Moir said in an interview with Reuters on Friday.

"I don't sleep at night but it's not Wal-Mart that's keeping me up. They don't really compete with us, they are a good business and they will change the dynamics in the marketplace, but we're less affected than others," he said.

"Zara coming in is going to have more direct competition with us than Wal-Mart, but they are not going to come in with big volumes and they would not take material market share."

Similar in style and products to Britain's Marks and Spencer Group Plc (MKS.L), "Woolies" has long been a staple for South African shoppers. It is now aggressively ramping up its presence on the continent, drawn by surging incomes in some of the world's fastest growing economies.

It aims to double its African stores outside of South Africa to 120 by 2014, Moir said. Target countries include Nigeria, Uganda, Mozambique and Kenya.

"Africa is still a relatively small percentage of our business, it's about 3 percent of out turnover, and will become 10 percent of our turnover in time," he said.

Woolworths, which claims to be one of the world's largest users of organic cotton, is planning to sell clothing, not food, outside of South Africa.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the world's largest retailer, earlier this year paid $2.4 billion for a 51 percent stake in South African retailer Massmart (MSMJ.J), and has said it plans to further expand in Africa.

Retailer Zara, a label of Spain's Inditex (ITX.MC), opened its first African store this year, in a posh suburb of Johannesburg.

Shares in Woolworths, which are up 52 percent so far this year and making them the top percentage gained on the JSE Top-40 index, were down 1.9 percent at 40.25 rand at 1200 GMT.

