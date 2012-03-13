Macquarie to acquire Cargill's North American power, gas business
HOUSTON Australian bank Macquarie will acquire Cargill Inc's North America power and gas business for an undisclosed amount, the companies said on Friday.
SEOUL South Korea plans to extend a deal with JP Morgan (JPM.N), Samsung Securities Co Ltd (016360.KS) and Daewoo Securities Co Ltd (006800.KS) to manage the stalled sale of Woori Finance Holding Co Ltd 053000.KS, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.
The three banks were picked as sale managers in 2010, when the government launched the full-scale sale of Woori, but the deal has failed twice because of a lack of bidders.
The source was not authorized to speak to media and declined to be identified.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Chris Lewis)
HOUSTON Australian bank Macquarie will acquire Cargill Inc's North America power and gas business for an undisclosed amount, the companies said on Friday.
Sirius XM Holdings Inc said on Friday it will invest $480 million in Pandora Media Inc , giving the satellite radio company better exposure to internet music streaming while providing financial footing to Pandora.