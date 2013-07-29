Brazil regulator CVM revokes suspension of Azul IPO
SAO PAULO Brazil's securities watchdog CVM revoked on Friday the suspension of airline Azul SA's initial public offering (IPO), according to a statement.
Interpublic Group of Cos (IPG.N) does not see a need for a major merger or acquisition following the merger announcement from bigger rivals Omnicom (OMC.N) and Publicis (PUBP.PA), the No. 2 U.S. advertising company's chief executive said on Monday.
"As this weekend's surprising news shows, there's no telling what might take place, but we don't see the need for major M&A to keep delivering on our plan to move Interpublic forward," CEO Michael Roth said in an internal memo to employees seen by Reuters.
In a statement emailed to Reuters, he said: "There's nothing about scale that makes for better creative ideas, or leads to better integration of marketing disciplines."
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Rodney Joyce)
SAO PAULO China's Zhejiang Electric Power Construction Co Ltd (ZEPC) is in talks to buy a stake in Brazil's Belo Monte hydroelectric dam, one of the country's biggest, two sources familiar with the negotiations told Reuters.