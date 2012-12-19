Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
OTTAWA Canada will appeal a decision by the World Trade Organization which said the province of Ontario's move to pay green energy companies more for their electricity broke WTO rules, the federal trade ministry said on Wednesday.
The WTO largely backed complaints from Japan and the European Union that the program discriminated unfairly against foreign companies.
"The government of Canada will be appealing the decision as requested by the government of Ontario," said Caitlin Workman, a spokeswoman for the federal trade ministry.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Sandra Maler)
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.