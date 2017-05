GENEVA Roberto Azevedo told World Trade Organization members on Wednesday that he was prepared to serve a second term as director general of the global trade body, WTO spokesman Keith Rockwell said.

Azevedo's statement came after Brazilian Secretary General of Foreign Affairs Marcos Galvao told the WTO's General Council that his government would support Azevedo, a former Brazilian trade negotiator, for a second term in the job.

(Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by Larry King)