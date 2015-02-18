Americans who achieved fame as writers, artists and businessmen volunteered to help the Allied Powers defeat Germany, both before and after the United States entered World War One in 1917:

>E.E. Cummings (1894-1962). American poet and painter. Norton-Harjes Ambulance Corps, France, 1917. Imprisoned five months in France on suspicion of espionage.

>Walt Disney (1901-1966). American cartoonist, filmmaker and businessman. Enlisted in American Red Cross Ambulance Corps, September 1918, and served in France after Armistice.

>John Dos Passos (1896-1970). American novelist. Norton-Harjes Ambulance Corps, France, 1917.

>Ernest Hemingway (1899-1961) American author and journalist. American Red Cross, Italy, 1918. Wounded.

>Ray Kroc (1902-1984). Founder of McDonald's Corp. Trained in Red Cross Ambulance Corps, 1918. War ended before service.

>Archibald MacLeish (1892-1982). American author, poet and Librarian of Congress. U.S. Army ambulance driver, later an artillery captain.

>Alan Seeger (1888-1916). American poet. Volunteered to fight in French Foreign Legion. Killed in action, Battle of the Somme.

>Gertrude Stein (1874-1946). American poet, playwright, feminist. Volunteer driver for French hospitals.

OTHER FAMOUS VOLUNTEERS

>Jean Cocteau (1889-1963). French filmmaker. Ambulance driver.

>W. Somerset Maugham (1874-1965). British author. British Red Cross Ambulance Corps.

>Maurice Ravel (1875-1937). French composer. Volunteer truck and ambulance driver.

(Reporting by Alden Bentley; Editing by Howard Goller)