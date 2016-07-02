Young people holding flowers bouquets and cockades stand guard in front of the graves as they take part in a memorial ceremony at the Franco-British National Memorial in Thiepval near Albert, during the commemorations to mark the 100th anniversary of the start of the Battle of the Somme, northern France, July 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane de Sakutin/Pool

French president Francois Hollande (L) and Britain's Prince Charles attend a ceremony at the Franco-British National Memorial in Thiepval near Albert, during the commemorations to mark the 100th anniversary of the start of the Battle of the Somme, northern France, July 1, 2016. REUTERS /Thibault Vandermersch/Pool

Britain's Prince Charles (C) speaks with a young a woman as he attends a memorial ceremony at the Franco-British National Memorial in Thiepval near Albert, during the commemorations to mark the 100th anniversary of the start of the Battle of the Somme, northern France, July 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane de Sakutin/Pool

Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, (C) attends a memorial ceremony at the Franco-British National Memorial in Thiepval near Albert, during the commemorations to mark the 100th anniversary of the start of the Battle of the Somme, northern France, July 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane de Sakutin/Pool

Men dressed as World War I (WWI) soldiers take part in the memorial ceremony at the Franco-British National Memorial in Thiepval near Albert, during the commemorations to mark the 100th anniversary of the start of the Battle of the Somme, northern France, July 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane de Sakutin/Pool

Men and women dressed as World War I (WWI) soldiers load a cannon as they take part in a memorial ceremony at the Franco-British National Memorial in Thiepval near Albert, during the commemorations to mark the 100th anniversary of the start of the Battle of the Somme, northern France, July 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane de Sakutin/Pool

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (L), Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge as they arrive to attend a ceremony at the Franco-British National Memorial in Thiepval near Albert, during the commemorations to mark the 100th anniversary of the start of the Battle of the Somme, northern France, July 1, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

From L, French President Francois Hollande, Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron, Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Britain's Prince Charles walk ahead of Prince William, his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry as they arrive to attend a ceremony at the Franco-British National Memorial in Thiepval near Albert, during the commemorations to mark the 100th anniversary of the start of the Battle of the Somme, northern France, July 1, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Catherine, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, attends a commemoration event at the Thiepval memorial to mark the 100th anniversary of the Battle of the Somme in Thiepval, northern France July 1, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

The close of the vigil at the Grave of the Unknown Solider in Westminster Abbey, London, as the nation honours thousands of soldiers killed in the Battle of the Somme, 100 years after its bloody beginning, Britain Friday July 1, 2016. REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool

A man stands guard by the Croix du Sacrifice, Cross of the Sacrifice, during a ceremony at the Franco-British National Memorial in Thiepval near Albert, during the commemorations to mark the 100th anniversary of the start of the Battle of the Somme, northern France, July 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane de Sakutin/Pool

French soldiers (L) and British horse guards (R) stand guard as they take part in the memorial ceremony at the Franco-British National Memorial in Thiepval near Albert, during the commemorations to mark the 100th anniversary of the start of the Battle of the Somme, northern France, July 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane de Sakutin/Pool

French President Francois Hollande (2ndR), Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (R), Britain's Prince William (L) and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge (2ndL) attend a ceremony at the Franco-British National Memorial in Thiepval near Albert, during the commemorations to mark the 100th anniversary of the start of the Battle of the Somme, northern France, July 1, 2016. REUTERS /Thibault Vandermersch/Pool

British horse guards stand guard as they take part in the memorial ceremony at the Franco-British National Memorial in Thiepval near Albert, during the commemorations to mark the 100th anniversary of the start of the Battle of the Somme, northern France, July 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane de Sakutin/Pool

LONDON Soldiers, politicians, royalty and ordinary citizens stood in silence, heads bowed, on Friday in ceremonies across Britain and France to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the start of the Battle of the Somme, one of the bloodiest battles in history.

The devastating World War One clash began on July 1, 1916, along a 15-mile (24 km) front near the River Somme in northern France, where British and French forces hoped to win a decisive victory against Germany.

Around 20,000 British soldiers died on the first day alone to capture just a few square miles of territory. By the end of the battle in November more than one million men had perished and the allies had advanced just seven miles (11 km).

At the Thiepval Memorial to the Missing in France, members of the British royal family joined Prime Minister David Cameron and French President Francois Hollande for a special service of remembrance.

At a ceremony on Thursday, Prince William had paid tribute during a vigil at Thiepval to those who lost their lives during the battle.

In Britain the anniversary was marked with a gun salute in London as well as services elsewhere, including Cardiff and Edinburgh. A two-minute silence was also held across the country.

Silent actors dressed as British World War One troops also appeared in public squares, standing expressionless and representing soldiers killed in the Battle of the Somme.

At London's Waterloo train station, the actors handed out cards bearing the name, age, rank and military unit of the slain soldier they represented.

(Reporting By Reuters Television; Editing by Gareth Jones)