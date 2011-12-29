LOS ANGELES Country music star Wynonna Judd received an early Christmas gift when her boyfriend, Cactus Moser, proposed on Christmas Eve, the singer's spokesman said on Thursday.

Grammy-winning Judd is currently touring with Moser, the drummer of country music band Highway 101, as Wynonna and The Big Noise.

This will be the third trip down the aisle for the singer, who married first husband Arch Kelley III in 1996 and with whom she has two children. The couple divorced in 1998, and the singer married her former bodyguard D.R. Roach in 2003, and split in 2007 after Roach was arrested for sexual assault of a minor.

No wedding date has been set yet, but the singer said on Thursday she will be tweeting on New Year's Eve with more details on her engagement.

Judd, 47, rose to fame in the 1980s performing with her mother Naomi in the duo band The Judds, with hit songs such as "Love Can Build a Bridge" and "Why Not Me" winning Grammy awards.

After the duo parted ways in 1991, Judd went on to pursue a successful solo career under the moniker Wynonna, garnering hits such as "She is His Only Need" and "No One Else On Earth."

Judd's personal life has been in the spotlight recently after she and her mother revealed they had both been sexually abused as children, and Judd's younger sister, actress Ashley Judd, published a memoir detailing her own painful childhood.

Judd and her mother took part in a six-part documentary series on Oprah Winfrey's OWN network earlier this year, allowing cameras to film their tempestuous relationship.

