Marvel Comics' mutant band of superheroes are back in the first trailer for “X-Men: Apocalypse” - the third of the trilogy which begun with "X-Men: First Class".

The first film’s story took place in the 1960s, with the second instalment “X-Men: Days of Future Past” set in the 1970s and now the 1980s are the setting for “Apocalypse”.Fittingly the film is populated with characters or character designs from that era of the comic books with new characters including psychic ninja Psylocke (Olivia Munn) and firework-producing Jubilee (Lana Condor) and the weather changing Storm (Alexandra Shipp) having her hair in an 1980s-inspired mohawk. Returning to the Bryan Singer directed film are the consistent central characters of Professor Xavier (James McAvoy), Magneto (Michael Fassbender), Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence), Beast (Nicholas Hoult), Quicksilver (Evan Peters), Havok (Lucas Till) and Moira McTaggert (Rose Byrne) who look set to go up against a character also introduced to the comics in the 1980s - the ancient mutant Apocalypse (Oscar Isaac).And as if that wasn't enough mutant superheroes, previously introduced characters are returning but with different actors playing them - psychic telekinetic Jean Grey (Sophie Turner), ruby-eyed Cyclops (Tye Sheridan), the flying Angel (Ben Hardy), and the teleporting Nightcrawler (Kodi Smit-McPhee).“X-Men: Apocalypse” is scheduled to be released from mid-May 2016.